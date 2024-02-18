Council Feb. 20 to discuss land acquisition, use of force in policing

At its Tuesday work session Feb. 20, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to discuss a land acquisition at Lund’s Gulch South, located in the northwest corner of the city. Although appraised at about $1.2 million, property owners are willing to sell the property for $750,000. Staff are scheduled to present on the potential purchase.

Other items on the agenda for discussion include:

A presentation from Police Strategies LLC’s CEO Bob Scales regarding the use of force in policing. Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon is scheduled to join Scales in conversation about policing strategies and analysis of Lynnwood data.

A follow-up from Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren about consolidating zoning categories. Drafted changes mostly focus on creating broader zones in residential areas.

A request from Human Resources Director Annie Vandenkooy to raise the pay range of the Assistant Court Administrator position to reflect the highly specialized work and draw more applicants.

The Feb. 20 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete meeting agenda here.