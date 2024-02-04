Council Feb. 5 scheduled to learn about senior housing development, 2022 state audit

At the Lynnwood City Council’s Feb. 5 work session, representatives from the Washington State Auditor’s Office will appear in an exit conference to review the city’s 2022 audit.

Additionally, the council is set to receive plans for a development that could add 36 units of senior housing. Tentative plans for the four-story, 24,600-square-foot complex detail its placement at 6425 196th St. S.W. Also related to city planning, the council is scheduled to receive a briefing related to Lynnwood’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

And the council will hear from Finance Director Michelle Meyer regarding part-time employee pay and other compensation.

In other business, the council will receive information regarding the recruitment of new city appointees to the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board. In Oct. 2023, the council voted not to reappoint two of its two representatives, so a new recruitment process will begin to fill seats 2 and 3. The council is required to initiate the process.