Council hears about police recruitment process, Shop Lynnwood campaign

During work sessions on Monday and Wednesday, the Lynnwood City Council heard about the Lynnwood Police Department’s recruitment process and an update on the Shop Lynnwood campaign.

On Monday, Lynnwood Police Department’s Sgt. Justin Gann and Officer Aggie Barnwell presented an overview of the department’s recruitment and hiring process. The department screens applicants using behavioral and written tests. When an applicant passes the basic screening process, they will be tested for psychological and physical abnormalities and go through a background check. Then, they will be passed to the final round of interviews with the deputy chief and Chief of police.

When hired, trainees will report to the department’s training section while waiting for an opportunity to enter the police academy. After graduating from the academy, new officers will be assigned two weeks of post-academy training where they will shadow a more experienced officer, who will later observe them to ensure they can complete their work.

The hiring and training process takes an average of 14 months.

Gann spoke about obstacles facing the LPD such as a lack of qualified and well-suited applicants, competition from neighboring cities and industries that pay high salaries, the high cost of living in the area and negative perception of law enforcement. He listed a number of outreach activities that the LPD is using to recruit new applicants.

Wednesday, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce CEO Linda Jones gave an overview of the Shop Lynnwood Campaign, which is designed to give consumers incentive to come to the city for all their shopping needs. The program will launch in mid-November, just in time to capitalize on holiday season shopping.

Shop Lynnwood will include a guide that gives information on local businesses, such as current retail listings, contact information, GPS navigation and promotional offers. The program may also partner with businesses for items like giveaways and promotional games. The mobile webpage will function similarly to an application without requiring a user to download an app.

Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby asked how many businesses would be involved with the project, as not all of them are associated with the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce. Jones said that about 400 businesses would participate and not all businesses would be chamber members.

Altamirano-Crosby questioned further how campaign planners would reach out to individuals who didn’t know about the project, particularly those in the BIPOC community. Project Manager Ryan Bush said that the page would automatically translate the entries based on the owner’s default language on their phone. Jones added that the Shop Lynnwood campaign would include a large marketing effort to ensure many eyes were on the project.

Finally, the council received cybersecurity training from IT Director Will Cena.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis