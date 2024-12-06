Council hears challenges of new Lynnwood Crisis Care Center

The new Lynnwood Crisis Care Center building – formerly known as the Community Recovery Center – is completed, but it won’t be open for patient care until mid-2025 because of legislative and operational issues, the Lynnwood City Council learned during its Monday meeting.

State Rep. Lauren Davis of the 32nd District told the council that the issues include reimbursement to health care providers, no official funding for non-Medicaid and underinsured populations and a lack of involvement from the North Sound Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization (BH-ASO) – which helps pay for services people who are uninsured or underinsured – to manage crisis care.

“The [Washington State] Health Care Authority (HCA) elected not to provide additional funding to the BH-ASO for uninsured and underinsured persons to present [themselves] to these new facilities for care,” Davis said in a follow-up interview. “People with commercial insurance are entitled to crisis coverage, but there’s been some issues with getting the commercial carriers like Primera, Regence and Kaiser to be very swift about setting up contracts with new facilities.”

When someone with private insurance goes to a new crisis care facility, and the facility has not yet set up a billing process with the insurance company, that person gets billed for the entire service, Davis said.

“Whatever we do to fix it…that fix won’t go into effect until July 1; that’s when our new [state] budget year starts, and when our new laws take effect,” Davis told the city council during the Dec. 2 meeting.

She added that King County’s new walk-in crisis center in Kirkland had an identical problem as the Lynnwood crisis center. “It was such a priority for that county to open it when the building was done,” Davis said. “[King County] just pushed the money, [in which] they’re asking the state rightly to reimburse because it’s really the state’s problem. The good news is that a week ago today, the Snohomish County Council did allocate $3 million out of their [HB] 1590 funds, which is a specific taxing authority that counties have specifically for those projects.”

Operated by the nonprofit RI International, the Crisis Care Center is fully supported by grants from the state and the county. So far, it has received $3 million from Snohomish County, $1.9 million from the Department of Commerce, and around $15 million from the Washington State Capital Budget.

“This is a very specific type of facility and is novel to Washington state,” Davis said. “We have exactly one currently operational, which is operated by Connections in Kirkland. This would be the second in the state.”

Davis said that about 50 representatives from Washington state visited Maricopa County in Arizona in 2022 to learn about the crisis care model, which includes someone to call, someone to respond and somewhere to go. “Currently in [Snohomish] County, there is no place to go,” Davis said.

She gave an example of a Mountlake Terrace resident whose father was experiencing a serious side effect of several medications a few years ago, resulting in a mental health crisis. The resident brought his father to Swedish Edmonds, where they were told to either wait for six hours to see a mental health professional or get an outpatient appointment.



“They chose outpatient, and in the interceding hours…he killed his wife and himself,” Davis said. “There was no 24/7 access to substance use disorder care and mental health care.”

Instead of waiting and thinking about how to open the crisis center’s doors on July 1, Davis urged the city to open now under the leadership of Executive Director of North Sound BH-ASO JanRose Ottaway Martin, who was also present at the Dec. 2 council meeting.

North Sound BH-ASO – a behavioral health care provider – is ready to offer services immediately, Martin told the council.

Martin said that the recent budget deficit of the Crisis Care Center’s operator, RI International, and the Washington State Health Care Authority’s (HCA) draft rules for the crisis center delayed the opening. “It wasn’t until that [HCA] document came out in October that we realized the non-Medicaid population wasn’t going to be covered, which would be 50% of participants in this type of program,” she said. “I think it’s important to call it out.”

Martin added that RI International had stepped back from running the facility. “[We] need to identify if there are any low-hanging fruit programs that are billable at this point to Health Care Authority to other sources that could open sooner in terms of the three different programs that are already located at that facility,” she said. “So the 23-hour recliner model is the one that we are hoping to fix operationally through legislative session, that the stabilization facility potentially has a building pathway right now and maybe would be able to open sooner.”

Davis said in a follow-up interview that RI International is not willing to open the crisis center unless there is an annual $10 million guarantee. “There is a funding gap between what can reasonably be expected to be reimbursed and cost to operate the facility,” she said. “For simplicity, if half of your patients are on Medicaid, OK, we reimburse for them. But the other half are either commercial insurance or uninsured. House Bill 1688 compelled the commercial insurance carrier to pay for crisis services for their enrollees. The Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) has not been providing meaningful oversight regarding the implementation of that legislation, as such, very few of our commercial carriers have contracts in place with crisis service providers, such as this new facility.”

Davis said that she will be meeting with the OIC early next year to discuss the oversight because it is a “contributing factor” to the problem. “We’re not going to get any provider to be able to open the facility,” she said.

The 23-hour recliner model refers to the crisis center’s model where most patients do not need more than 24 hours of care. Davis described at the Dec. 2 meeting that the top floor of the three-floor crisis center is a place for patients to stabilize where they would lay on recliners.

“If they’re not stabilized…we go [downstairs] to the second floor facilities and stay longer at the crisis stabilization unit,” Davis said. “The bottom is part medical, part staff offices.”

Martin said that the crisis center’s stakeholders would need to identify the path forward for the building, develop programs that allow the center to open to the public and find a provider while the legislative session is happening.

“The biggest barrier right now for new providers is the operational funds for the 23-hour portion,” Martin said. “We do have funds in between Snohomish County and those funds left over that were set aside previously, the $2.2 million. A large portion of those are still available.”

Even with the available funds, Martin said it would take one to two months to bid for a new provider, three to six months for the Department of Health (DOH) to inspect the facility’s license. After factoring hiring health care workers, Martin said there would be a soft opening in the second quarter of 2025, “fully operational as soon as the legislative dollars are able to move forward.”

Regarding funding, Davis said that the crisis center would operate on a “firehouse model” where there would be a full medical staff at the facility 24/7, similar to how fire departments operate on a full staff regardless of how many fires or 911 calls there are in a day.

“The data we have from RI and other states is it takes nine to 12 months to be sort of fully ramped up,” Davis said. “Even then, capacity is going to ebb and flow. Instead of electing to go sort of a firehouse model funding route, which the Health Care Authority could have elected to do, they instead elected a fee-for-service route which is the way that we fund longer length-of-stay facilities, such as psychiatric inpatient or residential substance use disorder treatment.”

The fee-for-service model would be paid for the patient’s stay in the 23-hour care at the top floor, while the stabilization unit on the second floor would be paid on a daily rate, Davis said. To cover any cost gaps to the provider, Davis said that one option is to have the state cover them. The other option is to “completely unwind” the proposed funding model and pivot more to the firehouse model. Other funding sources include the 988 account that is funded by a telecom service tax, she said.

Police Chief Cole Langdon said that the Crisis Care Center was created after the death of Tirhas B. Tesfatsion, who died by suicide while in custody at the Lynnwood jail in July 2021. “There was an opportunity to do better in treating those who are afflicted with mental health struggles with substance use disorder and everything in between,” Langdon said. “Rep. Davis came forward with an idea…for some capital building the Crisis Care Center where people could come, and they could stabilize for up to three days, in some cases maybe even up to five days.”

Langdon said that 60% to 70% of the people whom the police contact have some sort of substance abuse or mental health issues. “The more people that we can divert away from there to meaningful resources so we can reduce their recidivism rate, keep them out of our facility, it’s a win for us,” he said. “We’d love to put our jail out of business.”

In other business agenda, the council:

– Held a public hearing about the amendments to the adopted 2025-26 biennial budget. Although no one made any public comments, Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer said some of the old funds had closed and the remaining cash was transferred to a different fund, such as transferring the utilities bonds (Fund 417 and 441) to utilities operation (Fund 411).

About $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) were transferred to street projects, “even though we’re only expecting about $250,000 left because I want enough expenditure authority in case people don’t spend,” Meyer said.

– Received an update of Lynnwood’s 2025 legislative priorities from state lobbyists Brianha Murray and Amina Abdalla. They include changes to some of the policy statements, such as from “Mobile Home Parks” to “Manufactured Home Communities.” Murray said that a juvenile interactions policy statement was added to allow Lynnwood police to interact with minors. This was a recommendation from Councilmember Josh Binda.

Another update is the addition of the 42nd Avenue West Project to the list of legislative priorities. This project would improve connectivity within the future Lynnwood City Center with a pedestrian-oriented design.

All the changes can be viewed here.

– Heard a proposal for a golf course capital improvement fee that would increase each golf round by $2 to $4 to fund golf course upgrades. Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Joel Faber said all of the fees will be reinvested back to the golf facilities, and none of it will go to staffing and other expenditures.

The money will fund maintenance, tree removal and pruning, practice hitting nets, repair of cart paths, kitchen remodel, a new electric cart barn and other amenities. Faber also said that if the capital improvement fee had been implemented in 2023 – at 58,475 golf rounds – the city would have generated $116,950 at $2 per round, $175,425 at $3, and $233,900 at $4.

A round of golf is typically nine holes, and the charge would be applied to per person, not per round, Faber added. Therefore, if a $2 fee increase is applied, four people playing one round of golf would be charged $2 per person.

Council President George Hurst suggested that the city council should have a task force for capital funding. “Public works came to us in their presentation and had about seven different ideas of potential funding,” he said. “And I’d say about seven of them were not very good. It’s a user fee for people to use (the golf course), it’s not a tax. I would support it. I think it’s kind of a thought process that we need to have other departments think about it, too. You want capital projects, let’s figure out a way to fund them.”

– Heard Councilmember Derica Escamilla discuss the idea of forming a youth advisory commission in Lynnwood. The commission would focus on youth representation in public policy and community engagement with monthly volunteer opportunities and a monthly attendance at a city council meeting. Escamilla proposed a $10,000 budget to cover initial costs and pointed out that most municipalities have budgets of less than $7,000 a year.

Mayor Christine Frizzell said that she doesn’t have extra staff hours to create a new contact for the youth commission. Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby said that the council had established a Youth Task Force in March 2022 and ended up discontinuing it in July because “they don’t have the capacity for the staff.”

Hurst said in an email that lots of information was provided but there was no “clear next step.” “I am sure it will be one of the first topics for a January agenda,” he said.

– Story and photos by Nick Ng