Council hears from citizens during budget hearing, awards $50K in CARES Act funds to Lynnwood Food Bank

A lengthy agenda, including two public hearings, made for a four-hour Lynnwood City Council meeting last Monday night as community members were given an opportunity to speak on the city’s proposed budget for the next two years.

This year, city staff decided to hold a hearing to allow public input on budget priorities before presenting the detailed 2021-22 budget proposal in October, said Finance Director Sonja Springer.

Springer encouraged community members to give input on the budget so they could have their priorities reflected in the next biennium. She said city staff had planned to conduct extensive public engagement but were unable to due to COVID-19.

“The most important piece of this public hearing is to hear from (residents) to get (their) input,” she said.

Prior to the hearing, Springer gave an overview of the proposed budget that was presented at the council’s Sept. 14 business meeting. According to the budget proposal, property tax rates will not increase in 2021.

At the council’s Sept. 14 business meeting, Springer estimated a decrease of roughly $2 for the average property taxpayer. Based on updated information from the Snohomish County Assessor’s Office, she said the flat tax rate will translate to a $3.75 reduction. Also, the levy rate will decrease from 57 cents to 54 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

“Even though your house will go up in value, your tax will go down a little bit,” Springer said.

The draft budget proposes a general fund budget of $112 million. In Lynnwood, 40% of the general fund budget comes from the city’s sales tax revenue. Springer said significant reductions to the city’s revenues as a result of the pandemic was because of business closures earlier this year.

“That was hit pretty hard this year and it’s expected to continue to be at a lower level during ‘21 and ‘22 and finally coming back around the middle of ‘22 to where it was in 2019,” she said.

Other budget highlights included:

Transferring the city clerk budget of $400,000 from administrative services to the city’s executive department.

Allocating $620,000 for the city attorney budget from the city’s legal department to the departments that use city attorney services.

Transferring $1.2 million for permits and support services from the public works department to the city’s new development and business services.

Transferring the community development and economic development departments combined $8.2 million budgets to development and business services.

The budget also reflects the city’s continued pandemic-induced belt-tightening as it enters the new biennium. According to the proposal, staff is recommending nearly $7 million in reductions to personnel, training and travel, professional services and other expenses. Senior Manager of Strategic Planning Corbitt Loch said many of the reductions are standard cost-cutting measures made during economic downturns.

In October, the council will review budget proposals from each city department to learn more about how staff are reducing costs.

During the discussion, Council Vice President Shannon Sessions asked Springer to explain the $3.7 million reductions to the Lynnwood Police Department’s budget, which includes staffing cuts. In response, Springer said the budget proposes reducing nine non-essential staff positions in the department and that no patrol officers will be lost.

Mayor Nicola Smith began the hearing by reading comments residents submitted prior to the meeting. Several community members said they support the proposed reductions to the police department’s budget, which accounts for 37% of the city’s expenditure budget. Some also suggested the nine full-time equivalent (FTE) staffing positions being terminated should instead be police officers.

“I support the reduction in actual Lynnwood PD officers and encourage city council to review whether some additional funds could be allocated toward qualified social workers who can assist and support municipal courts with diversion services for individuals who are experiencing behavioral health emergencies and would be better served by community intervention versus criminal intervention,” said Caroline Judd.

However, not everyone supported the proposal to reduce the police department’s budget. Lynnwood resident Bruce Weiner said he and his wife believe that a strong police department is the city’s most important service. He added that other top priorities were the city’s public works department, providing maintenance in residential neighborhoods and the city’s partnership with South County Fire.

Phong Nguyen, owner of Anna’s Home Furnishings, said he was also against cuts to the police department’s budget. According to Nguyen, the proposed cuts could potentially impact volunteer programs like Volunteers in Public Safety (VIPS) and the Citizens Patrol Program.

“Each year the Citizens Patrol and VIPS volunteers put in over 11,000 volunteer hours, which is equivalent to five full-time equivalent employees,” he said. “The city receives virtually free labor from these types of volunteer programs.”

The council also heard support for a proposed paid diversity and equity officer, which would work with the mayor’s office to find ways to make the city more equitable.

“The social and political climates of our nation speak to the need for a permanent paid position within the executive office that is dedicated to ensuring social justice becomes a key part of city practice,” said Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commissioner Jared Bigalo.

Former Lynnwood City Councilmember Kerry Lonergan-Dreke said she was against creating any new city-imposed taxes or fees. She also said she opposes creating a paid diversity and equity staff position and instead proposed reducing the staff in the mayor’s office.

“The best way to assist our residents with our budget challenges — and we all have them — is to reduce the cost of government, because the government derives its income from taxes and fees,” she said.

The next budget public hearing is scheduled for the council’s Nov. 9 business meeting.

The council also held a second public hearing regarding an ordinance bringing the city’s flood hazard area regulations up to Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) new standards. The ordinance would update the city code to ensure residents who live in floodplain zones can continue to be covered by insurance.

In January, FEMA contacted Lynnwood city staff about plans to adopt a new flood insurance rate map and corresponding study, requiring the city to amend its regulations. However, plans to update the regulations were postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic and staff adopted an emergency interim floodplain regulation.

FEMA defines a floodplain as an area in a community that will flood as a result of a 100-year storm. In Lynnwood, floodplain areas include Scriber Creek, Hall Lake and Hall Creek.

The council previously discussed at its July 27 business meeting adopting a new ordinance amending the city’s interim floodplain requirements, during which Lynnwood’s Environmental and Surface Water Supervisor Derek Fada presented the interim floodplain regulations.

Under FEMA’s new regulations, Fada said the biggest change for Lynnwood is that Puget Sound is now designated as coastal floodplain, or Zone VE. This is the city’s first Zone VE and only includes the city’s wastewater treatment plant property, which is located along Puget Sound.

“(Zone VE) runs up to the water side of the train tracks,” Fada said at the July 27 meeting. “So, if any development for the wastewater treatment plant were to occur on that side of the train tracks, they (the development) would need to abide by FEMA’s regulations.”

The current interim regulations don’t authorize development, but it will be allowed in the area under the permanent ordinance in the event that development is required on or near the treatment plant property, Fada said.

No comments were made during the public hearing and the council unanimously voted to adopt the ordinance.

In other business, city spokesperson Julie Moore said the city has also resumed its RECess program, which is run by parks and recreation staff and offers Edmonds School District families support while students are distance learning. The program was initially offered at Lynndale Park but will now take place at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Moore said the location change was due to complications with setting up Wi-Fi at the park and the recent poor air quality from the wildfires in Eastern Washington, California and Oregon.

“Last week during the changes, they were able to juggle homework and zoom meetings for 54 kids all on different schedules,” she said.

RECess is available from noon-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or just on Wednesdays for the school district’s non-instructional days.

Moore also provided an update on the city’s relief programs funded by the federal CARES Act. The city recently received additional funds, some of which the council decided to allocate to relief programs the city created to help Lynnwood residents impacted by the pandemic.

At its Sept. 14 meeting, the council voted to use $300,000 of the funds for the business relief program, which supports local business owners. The city received an additional 59 applications from local business owners, which staff will review for eligibility. Recipients will be announced by Oct. 13, Moore said.

The city also created a community relief program, which offers rental/mortgage assistance to Lynnwood residents, and contracted with the nonprofit Communities of Color Coalition (C3), to screen applications and distribute funds. Since the program began, C3 has approved 177 applications and awarded $143,860 in assistance.

When the program was created in June, the council approved $200,000 for rental/mortgage assistance. After receiving the additional funds, city staff proposed spending an extra $100,000 on the program. However, during the council’s Sept. 14 business meeting, Councilmember Jim Smith proposed using $50,000 of those funds to help the Lynnwood Food Bank purchase a vehicle that would be used to deliver food to homebound residents.

Though the council was in favor of the idea, some members were concerned about using federal funds to assist the food bank. In addition, there were worries that such a decision would infer preferential treatment for one nonprofit organization, that the city would incur related liabilities and that it would be difficult to complete the vehicle purchase by the Nov. 30 deadline for spending the CARES Act funds.

During last week’s discussion, Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Chuck Steichen said if the council awarded the funds to the food bank, the city would have to monitor the use of the vehicle as a city asset for 10 years. Additionally, if the food bank sold the vehicle, he said the funds from the sale would have to be returned to the city and redistributed.

The topic of the city assisting with purchasing the vehicle was brought up again at Monday’s meeting, during which Councilmember Smith said he was still in favor of using the funds for that purpose. According to Smith, the food bank director said it would be possible to purchase the vehicle before the deadline.

“It is not a problem to be giving money toward purchasing the vehicle,” he said.

Councilmember George Hurst agreed that there would be no issues in giving the funds to the food bank and that the city could do so without having to track the vehicle. He proposed that offering the funds directly to the food bank with guidance on how to spend them would be allowed under the guidelines for CARES Act funds.

“If we just provide funds to the food bank with no strings attached and just say this is $50,000 going toward the operations of the food bank, we are not then tying ourselves to the purchase of a vehicle,” he said.

Additionally, City Attorney Rosemary Larson said if the council chose to award the CARES Act funds to the food bank to be used on regular operations, the food bank could use the funds to purchase the vehicle without the city holding any liability or having to track it.

“(The city) wouldn’t have to follow the vehicle if that’s what they end up spending the money on,” she said.

The discussion — which initially took place at the beginning of the meeting — was temporarily put on hold and reintroduced under the meeting’s new business by Councilmember Smith, who made a new motion to allocate $50,000 intended for the community relief fund to the food bank for their operations. Following a discussion, the council voted 5-2 — with Council President Christine Frizzell and Councilmember Ian Cotton voting no — in favor of diverting the funds to the food bank.

Though he said he supports the food bank’s efforts to expand services, Cotton said he is more concerned for those who are at risk of losing housing and that the funds should not be diverted from the rental assistance program.

When the council chose to partner with C3, funds for the rental assistance program were slow to be distributed due to the nonprofit’s extensive application process. After reviewing the application process, Moore said funds are beginning to be distributed quicker and will likely pick up.

“Now that C3 has indicated that the money is ‘flowing out,’ I’m more interested in making sure people are housed than adding a feature to the food bank’s capabilities,” Cotton said.

After initially being against the idea, Council Vice President Sessions said she supported the motion since her two biggest concerns — potential liability for the city and missing the Nov. 30 deadline — had been resolved with clarification from city staff. While rental assistance is important for many, Sessions said residents worried about rent are also concerned about not having access to the food bank.

Recently, some council members visited residents at Whispering Pines, a low-income housing complex, who said they were worried about not having access to food and that they would benefit from the food bank delivering food.

“We know rent is a number-one priority but (we also know) how devastating it is that they don’t have transportation to get the food where they are,” Sessions said.

–By Cody Sexton