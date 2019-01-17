Council hears Veterans Museum appeal for expansion; elects Goodwin, Frizzell to leadership posts

Representatives of the Northwest Veterans Museum came before the Lynnwood City Council Monday, Jan. 14 to request city support for expanding the museum’s footprint.

Board member Myra Rintamaki said the museum, which is housed in the city-owned Heritage Park at ​19921 Poplar Way, is hoping to increase both the number of services it can provide local veterans and the rest of the community as well as enlarging the size of their location.

“We have a lot of really exciting artifacts, military memorabilia, stored in boxes,” she said. “Our goal is to get that out and share it with not only our Lynnwood community, but our school districts, library, civilian and military.”

Rintamaki said the museum will continue to invite the retired military community to visit.

“We love our affiliation with Lynnwood, with the mayor’s initiative to make this a very friendly and supportive veteran community,” she said. But museum officials are hoping to expand the museum’s storage area, which is at its limit, Rintamaki added.

Museum board member Todd Crooks said the museum’s current 400-square-foot space does not equate to the level of respect due to those who served their country.

“I think when you consider the sacrifices some individuals and families from our community have made, that’s kind of a disproportionate amount,” he said.

Crooks said with the exception of the Northwest Veterans Museum, there is nowhere else in the surrounding area for the average veteran to go and see the history of their military service. The closest similar facility is the Veteran’s Memorial Museum in Chehalis. Most of the military museums, like Seattle’s Museum of Flight, are dedicated to aircraft, he said.

“For a community as large as the Seattle area, that just doesn’t seem to add up,” he said. “I think our vets deserve it and our kids need it.”

Museum docent Richard Clark said he would like to see a collaboration between the museum and Washington Secretary of State, similar to what is being done for the World War II exhibit at the Edmonds Historical Museum, where photos and stories of local veterans were displayed.

“There’s an event coming up for the Korean War that shows a lot of residents,” he said. “Something like that would be nice to have on poster boards to invite the Korean community as well as other people here in Lynnwood to come and visit.”

Several members of the city council voiced their support for the Veterans Museum expansion.

“I support any effort to expand that museum,” said Councilmember George Hurst, adding he would like to see oral history interviews with local veterans who served in the Korean War as part of the exhibit.

“It’s really great to see all the displays and memorabilia and memories that are displayed there,” said Councilmember Ian Cotton. “But it is time to expand that space.”

The city council also voted to approve the 2019 City of Lynnwood Salary Schedule to reflect the accurate wages for the 2019-2021 Police Management Guild labor agreement. In addition, the council removed Step 1 of the pay grade for lifeguard as it did not meet the legal minimum wage standard for Washington State. Also, the pay rate for reserve police officer was adjusted to match the police officer and sergeant wage scale.

In addition, the city council re-elected Ben Goodwin as council president and elected Councilmember Christine Frizzell as the new council vice president. Councilmember George Hurst was also nominated as council president, but didn’t receive a majority of council votes to win (Councilmembers Ian Cotton, Shirley Sutton and Hurst voting for.) Goodwin received the required majority, four votes, from Councilmembers Shannon Sessions, Ruth Ross and Christine Frizzell and Goodwin.

Frizzell’s election was approved with abstentions from Councilmembers George Hurst and Shirley Sutton.

The 2019 council elected and appointed positions include:

President: Ben Goodwin

Vice President: Christine Frizzell

Alliance for Housing Affordability: Shirley Sutton

Community Transit: George Hurst

Lynnwood Tourism Advisory Council: Shannon Sessions, with Ian Cotton as the Alternate

Snohomish County 911 Board: George Hurst, with Shannon Sessions as the Alternate

Snohomish Health District: Shirley Sutton

Snohomish County Tomorrow: Shirley Sutton, with Ian Cotton as the Alternate

South County Fire Commission: Ben Goodwin, Christine Frizzell

Boards and commission liaisons appointed by council president:

Arts Commission:Ruth Ross

Audits, Insurance and Finance Commission: George Hurst, Christine Frizzell, Ian Cotton

Disability Board: George Hurst, Shannon Sessions

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission: Ruth Ross

History and Heritage Board: Shannon Sessions

Human Services Commission: Christine Frizzell

Lynnwood Public Facilities District: Ian Cotton

Lynnwood Citizens Patrol Volunteers:Shannon Sessions

Lynnwood Volunteers and Public Service: Christine Frizzell

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts: Ruth Ross

Planning Commission: Ben Goodwin

— By Cody Sexton