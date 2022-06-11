Council June 13 to discuss Town Square Park acquisition, read Juneteenth proclamation

The Lynnwood City Council June 13 is set to receive a briefing on financing options for the Town Square Park acquisition, among other agenda items.

The negotiated purchase price for this property, located on 198th Street Southwest, is $8 million. City staff are hoping to provide the council with direction on how to finance the acquisition.

The council will also be hearing from Lynnwood’s Finance Director Michelle Meyer regarding the creation of a new city staff position. According to Meyer, the city has everything it needs to hire an accountant whose sole job will be to administer the $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the city has been allotted.

In other scheduled business, a proclamation for Juneteenth will be read by Councilmember Shirley Sutton and the Lynnwood Public Works Department will be recognized for its hard work.

A public hearing will also be held for the six-year capital facilities plan and the six-year transportation improvement program.

The council will also hold a special meeting Wednesday, June 15, to discuss more ARPA fund spending options, as well as hear the city’s boards and commissions liaison report and municipal code review.

Both the June 13 and June 15 meetings will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

— By Lauren Reichenbach