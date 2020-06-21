Council June 22 to consider partnership with Communities of Color Coalition for CARES Act funds

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled at its June 22 business meeting to execute a partnership with the Communities of Color Coalition to distribute CARES Act funds to provide Lynnwood residents support.

The council recently received $1.188 million in funds from the Washington State Department of Commerce to be used to cover the cost of COVID-19 relief. A portion of the funds have been allocated to provide economic relief to businesses and community members impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The city has chosen to partner with the Communities of Color Coalition to handle distribute of the $200,000 in funds to residents in need.

The grants awarded to Lynnwood residents will range between $500 to $1,000 per household and may be used for rent or mortgage payments, and qualifying residents will be required to provide proof of financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Also during the meeting, the council is set to adopt an ordinance amending the city’s 2019-21 biennium budget to accommodate two grants the city received to assist with impacts from the coronavirus. The CARES Act funds totaling $1.188 million will be used to cover the cost incurred by the city in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Funds from the grant will also be used to provide economic relief to local business owners and residents impacted by the pandemic.

The council is also scheduled to vote to adopt an ordinance to amend the city code to move the council’s regular meeting start times ahead an hour, from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. The council previously discussed changing the start time for its regular business meetings and work sessions to make them more equitable for the community members and less of a burden for city staff to attend.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting live online. Fore more information, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.