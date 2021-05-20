Council looks at ways to address Lynnwood residents’ unpaid utility bills

As people continue to grapple with the economic impacts of COVID-19, the Lynnwood City Council Monday night was asked by city staff for guidance on how to address more than $800,000 in unpaid utility bills.

Last year, to aid those impacted by the pandemic, Gov. Jay Inslee issued an executive order forbidding utility providers from shutting off services or imposing late fees due to nonpayment. With plans to reopen the state after June 30 and no word of another extension, city staff asked the council during its May 17 work session for guidance on how to address the nearly 10,000 accounts that have not paid their bill in six months or more.

Senior Manager of Strategic Planning Corbitt Loch said the most effective method in the past when dealing with delinquent accounts — totaling $805,000 — has been shutting off water services. However, with so many delinquent accounts, he said that is a less-than-desirable option.

“When the governor’s state of emergency is rescinded, prohibitions would also be rescinded as well,” he said. “So, that means we’re back to our normal rules, and that includes the ability to shut off people’s water and there’s a lot of customers that we would be shutting off.”

During the briefing, staff highlighted accounts that were 120 days (six months) past due. According to Loch, approximately three quarters of the delinquent accounts (7,402) are from residential customers, while the remaining 2,534 accounts belong to commercial customers.

So far, the city has offered a payment plan for residents unable to pay the full amount of their bill but Loch said not many residents are taking advantage of it. During the briefing, staff proposed three possible changes to the city’s code to support residents with past-due payments, including: increasing the days until payment is due from 14 days to 28 days; amending the existing payment plan from paying 50% up front and the rest within 14 days to allowing customers to pay their current charges plus 10% of their past-due bill; and increasing the shut- off time from 13 days after receiving a final notice to 21 days.

Loch added that if a resident chooses a payment plan, staff will not impose any late fees nor will the city shut off their water. However, if the terms of the plan are not met, Loch said it would become null and void.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that will provide states billions for vaccinations, testing, school reopening, rental and utility assistance, flexible state funding, and more. Though Lynnwood anticipates receiving a portion of the funds, Loch said staff are not yet sure how it can be spent and don’t know if it can be used to cover the cost of the unpaid balance.

Also during the briefing, Loch provided data about how residents across the city were impacted based on factors like household income and race. Based on the data, he pointed out that low-income households were struggling more than most other residents to pay their utility bills. Loch also said customers on one of the city’s five utility discount and rebate programs available for qualifying low-income customers are less likely to be past due.

“Their numbers for being delinquent are pretty low compared to the rest of the population, so that tells me that those programs are really working,” he said. “They can save utility customers up to 60% of their total utility charges.”

During the discussion, Council Vice President Jim Smith said that if residents aren’t paying their utilities they probably aren’t paying their rent either. If that’s the case, Smith said it’s likely that residents will skip town without paying their balance, leaving other residents to pay it for them.

“Those that are responsible (and) paying their bills are going to end up being penalized to pay for others,” he said.

In response, Councilmember Ruth Ross said instead of blaming residents who are unable to pay their bills, the city should be looking at commercial customers with significantly higher balances. She also pointed out that there’s only a 1% difference between residential and commercial customers.

“Rather than talking about how you know deadbeat tenants are going to run off with our money, maybe we should be talking about the commercial people,” she said. “We need to figure out how to get them to pay their bills.”

Council President George Hurst asked if the unpaid balance would have any impact on the rebate programs. In response, Public Works Director Bill Franz said there were other ways the city could recover from the unpaid balance, if need be, that would not impact the programs, which are not that expensive, he added.

“I don’t think I’d be in favor of going after those programs,” he said. “Those core programs really do a lot of good.”

Councilmember also asked for more information about how many of the delinquent residential customers lived in single-family homes as opposed to multi-family complexes. Ross said she wants to see data of just single-family homes and not apartments, because some apartments include water service in the cost of rent and said they should not be counted. She also said that apartment complex landlords shouldn’t be counted because they are business owners.

“Those are business owners, that’s how they should be counted,” she said.

In other business, the council received a brief update from Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff on the Lynnwood Link light rail expansion set to open in 2024.

Previous work on the 8.5-mile extension project included clearing and removing roots, installing access roads, relocating utility equipment and mass excavation. During the early days of the pandemic, Rogan said 85% of construction was temporarily stalled until Sound Transit’s bargaining team could come to an agreement with trade unions.

Currently, crews are installing columns, girders and walls and constructing the Interstate 5 crossing. Though noting that the pandemic has been a tragedy for many, Rogan said reduced traffic over the past year has allowed crews to get farther along on the crossover work than initially expected.

“In terms of the imposition of what a lane closure might mean, it just has not been as much of an imposition during COVID,” he said.

–By Cody Sexton