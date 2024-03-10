Lynnwood council March 11 set to choose PFD board member, hold two public hearings

Two public hearings are scheduled for the Lynnwood City Council’s March 11 business meeting.

The first pertains to a conversation about mandating the relocation of utility lines during new developments and redevelopments. This would apply to the city center area. The second is regarding a request from the owners of the Alderwood Towne Center to install and redesign signage in their commercial areas.

Councilmembers were briefed on both items during their March 4 work session.

Also on the Monday meeting agenda:

– Selection of a candidate to fill position 3 on the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board.

– Consideration of a request from the developers of Koz on Alderwood Mall Boulevard to use the Lynnwood multi-unit housing property tax exemption program. The program agreement stipulates that new residential properties not be taxed in exchange for the designation of 40 apartment units as low- to moderate-income housing.

– Action on a previous request that staff provide a list of auditing services to perform a complete financial audit of city finances. Staff had asked for clarification on the request and councilmembers favoring an audit requested a performance audit related to staffing and pay levels.

– A proclamation acknowledging Women’s History Month.

– Words of appreciation from retiring Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Lynn Sordel.

– Presentation to the city of a folded flag from members of Heroes’ Café, in appreciation for its ongoing support.

The March 11 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete meeting agenda here.