Council March 25 to vote on undergrounding ordinance, hear from federal lobbyist

At its March 25 meeting, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote on two items previously discussed at public hearings– undergrounding utility lines and a request from the Alderwood Towne Center to permit new signage and revise signage regulation on its property.

Councilmembers are scheduled to vote on a request from city development staff to mandate undergrounding electrical utility lines within Lynnwood’s regional growth center area for safety and appearance reasons. Some exceptions can be made, such as the Highway 99 corridor.

Alderwood Towne Center recently presented plans that include directional signage and an update the plaza’s signage style. Other changes include regulating the type of lighting tenants can use.

The agenda’s final item is a report from Lynnwood’s federal lobbyist Mark Dedrick. Dedrick is scheduled to provide an overview of his work, current efforts to advocate for Lynnwood and answer questions.

The March 11 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete meeting agenda here.