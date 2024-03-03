Council March 4 set to discuss signage request, interview candidates for PFD

During its work session March 4, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to receive briefings on several items and interview three candidates being considered for a position on the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board. Currently, the seven-seat board has three vacancies, meaning that they cannot conduct business if even a single member is absent.

The briefings scheduled for Monday’s meeting include:

An update on the Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan by development and business department staff that focuses on how the plan impacts community wellness.

A discussion on undergrounding utility lines for the purposes of safety and aesthetics

Plans to create signage for the Alderwood Towne Center.

A proposal for a property tax exemption for a seven-story multi-family residential building that would have 199 apartment units. Developers seeking the 12-year Lynnwood tax exemption program are required to set aside 20% of the units for low and moderate income renters.

The March 4 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete meeting agenda here.