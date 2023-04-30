Council May 1 to discuss use of remaining $825K in ARPA funds, mental health support for schools

At its business meeting on May 1, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to hear a request from the Edmonds School District that would provide mental health resources in Lynnwood schools, discuss annexation of nearby areas and consider ways to use the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Council President Shannon Sessions is also scheduled to discuss possible changes to council rules about meeting attendance via Zoom.

Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner has requested that Lynnwood use $219,623 of its ARPA funds for mental health programs in Lynnwood schools. The district’s $15 million deficit for the 2023-2024 school year has prompted budget-cutting measures that create holes in the school support system. The funds would be used to hire two full-time master-level mental and behavioral health clinicians in Meadowdale High School, Meadowdale Middle School, Meadowdale Elementary School and Lynndale Elementary School.

The council will also discuss possible annexiation of nearby areas of unincorporated Snohomish County areas.

The May 10 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers located at 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.