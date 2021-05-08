Council May 10 scheduled to hold Housing Action Plan hearing, discuss councilmember interviews

Seeking final community input, the Lynnwood City Council will hold a public hearing Monday night regarding the proposed Housing Action Place that is set for approval later this month.

For more than a year, city staff has been developing a plan to address Lynnwood’s housing needs. At its May 10 business meeting, the council will hold a hearing to allow community feedback before the council votes on the plan on May 24. For more information about the hearing click here.

In other business, the council will vote whether to authorize an addendum to the lease between the city and Edmonds College. According to the meeting agenda, the revision would add Room 120 in Woodway Hall to the total leased space of the building. The space will become the reservations center for all of Premier Golf’s courses in the Puget Sound area.

In other business, the council is scheduled to discuss the upcoming interviews May 12 and 13 to fill the council’s vacant seat.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.