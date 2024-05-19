Council May 20 to discuss Comprehensive Plan, interview ethics board candidate

At its upcoming work session Monday, May 20, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to receive an update on the Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan, interview Keton Handy for an alternate position on the city’s board of ethics and discuss finance-related contracts with Sound Transit.

Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren is set to discuss the housing, land use and community design portions of the Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan. The plan’s function is to organize and lead development decisions for the next 10 years.

Economic Development Manager Ben Wolters will explain a reimbursement agreement with Sound Transit related to the City of Lynnwood’s costs for staff and consultant in support of the Everett Link Extension project. The agreement offers reimbursement for up to $370,000 should the city incur costs related to developing and reviewing documents related to the Environmental Impact Statement. The statement is required by law when a proposal is likely to have significant adverse environmental impacts.

The May 20 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.