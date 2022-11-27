Council Nov. 28 set to vote on city’s 2023 property tax levy, 2023-24 biennial budget

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 28 business meeting is scheduled to vote on both the city’s 2023 property tax levy and the 2023-24 biennial budget.

The council has received presentations for both the levy and the budget throughout the months of October and is set to make final decisions for each on Monday night.

A public hearing is also scheduled to be held on the final amendments to the city’s 2021-22 biennial budget. The budget was originally adopted in Nov. 2020 and first amendments were made in Dec. 2021. Final amendments are required by law before the budget expires.

In other business, the council will receive a Development and Business Services Department spotlight presentation and discuss eliminating the extra council meeting during months that have five Mondays rather than four.

The Nov. 28 meeting will be in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.