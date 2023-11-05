Council Nov. 6 to hear request for crime analyst position, further consider HASCO rezone

Hear an update on a HASCO (Housing Authority of Snohomish County) project that

city staff were given permission to research in June.

At the time, the council was asked to determine if staff should consider a request from HASCO asking to rezone a location at 5710 & 5714 200th St. SW. from Medium-density Multi-family zone to a High-Density Multi-family zone. If approved, the HASCO project would redevelop two current apartment complexes–Timberglen and Pinewood Apartments– into a single complex with more units. Some councilmembers and current residents of the complexes were concerned about a repeat of the Whispering Pines redevelopment, which displaced several renters in 2021. HASCO representatives spoke about support programs it planned to use to support renters in finding new places to live, including reimbursements for moving costs.