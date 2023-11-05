Council Nov. 6 to hear request for crime analyst position, further consider HASCO rezone

At its work session Nov. 6, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to:
- Hear an update on a HASCO (Housing Authority of Snohomish County) project that city staff were given permission to research in June. At the time, the council was asked to determine if staff should consider a request from HASCO asking to rezone a location at 5710 & 5714 200th St. SW. from Medium-density Multi-family zone to a High-Density Multi-family zone. If approved, the HASCO project would redevelop two current apartment complexes–Timberglen and Pinewood Apartments– into a single complex with more units. Some councilmembers and current residents of the complexes were concerned about a repeat of the Whispering Pines redevelopment, which displaced several renters in 2021. HASCO representatives spoke about support programs it planned to use to support renters in finding new places to live, including reimbursements for moving costs.
- Receive a presentation from the parks department team in charge of the ParksLove project about its draft plan to make parks more inclusive and accessible.
- Receive a presentation on changes being considered by the human resources department for the upcoming 2024 salary budget. Department Director Annie Vanderkooy, in a memorandum attached to the agenda, states that proposed changes include a salary range reclassification to a higher tier of pay for the court administrator position and a request to add a new position — crime analyst — to the Lynnwood Police Department.
- Meet Freddy Vega, an applicant for the Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.
- Review the mid-biennial budget process to see how current city spending varies from expectations and plans from 2022, when the budget was approved.
- Review the city’s budgeted property tax levy for 2024.
The Nov. 6 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.