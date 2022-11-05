Council Nov. 7 to discuss last six ARPA allocation proposals

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Nov. 7, work session is scheduled to discuss the rest of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocations, a federal lobbyist update and the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) legislative priorities.

The council has roughly $1.5 million remaining of the $10.9 million in ARPA funds it was allocated in 2020 and will consider the remaining six proposals it has received from city staff.

In other business, Lynnwood Assistant City Administrator Julie Moore will come before the council to discuss the federal lobbyist update. This update will discuss the city’s contracted lobbyist, Summit Strategies, which will help Lynnwood advise on the most appropriate strategies and techniques to advocate for federal legislative needs.

In addition, the council is set to discuss the paving project of the gravel portion of 204th Street Southwest.

The Nov. 7 meeting will be in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.