Council Oc.t 3 agenda includes discussions on ARPA spending, city property taxes

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 3 work session is set to receive six presentations regarding options for spending the city’s $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The presentations to be brought before the council are about the Center for Healthy Living, the police flex fund, the “Shop Lynnwood” campaign, behavioral health, a tutoring program and a teen crime prevention program.

The council has roughly $2 million of its ARPA money left to spend and has until Dec. 31, 2024 to reach a final agreement on how the funds will be allocated.

In other business, the council is scheduled to discuss the city’s property tax basics and a lease extension for the Development and Business Services office space.

The meeting will be in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood, and it may also be accessed remotely. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda here.