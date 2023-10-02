Council Oct. 2 to hear updates on transportation projects, consider upcoming legislative priorities

At its Oct. 2 work session, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to hear updates on seven transportation projects and begin to consider its 2024 legislative priorities.

Public Works Director Bill Franz and City Engineer David Mach are scheduled to discuss ideas, progress and funding for the following projects:

1. 200th paving betterment agreement involving Sound Transit

2. Alderwood Costco’s Traffic

3. Poplar Bridge

4. Paving 204th Street Southwest’s gravel road

5. General paving completed in 2023 from American Rescue Plan Act funds

6. 2024 waterline project

7. Eliminating left turns at 196th/50th and Highway 99/52nd.

Assistant City Administrator Julie Moore is scheduled to assist the council with the development of its 2024 legislative priorities. The legislative agenda dictates the principles used to guide the council and make decisions for the city.

Finally, the council is set to have a discussion about how it intends to address mounting fees for the city attorney. Councilmembers heard last week that Lynnwood is expected to use over 60% of its biennial budget during the first year, leaving less than 40% for the second budget year.

The Oct. 2 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.