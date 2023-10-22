Council Oct. 23 to discuss undergrounding utilities, allowing new medical facilities

At its Monday business meeting Oct. 23, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to receive a briefing on a proposed ordinance to allow “off-campus” emergency medical departments to develop locations in the city. The facilities are a building or portion of a building providing emergency services without an attached hospital. Community Planner Karl Almgren is scheduled to discuss the facilities’ functions and review proposed zones where they could be located.

Almgren is also set to discuss an ordinance related to new requirements of utility undergrounding, which would relocate overhead wires underground when properties are developed or redeveloped. The ordinance suggests that undergrounding utilities would improve both safety and aesthetics in Lynnwood. A public hearing about the undergrounding will be held on Nov. 13.

In addition, the council will discuss its use of the city attorney. Previously, Council President Shannon Sessions brought up the item to inform the council that legal spending has exceeded budget expectations.

The council is scheduled to have two executive sessions pertaining to potential litigation and labor negotiations. Finally, the council will read proclamations acknowledging Veterans Day and First Responders Day.

The Oct. 23 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.