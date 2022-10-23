Council Oct. 24 set to continue 2023-24 city budget presentations, vote on 2023-28 utility rates

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Oct. 24 business meeting is set to receive more presentations regarding the city’s 2023-24 preliminary budget, among other agenda items.

The council received the proposed budget at its Oct. 10 meeting and is hearing staff budget presentations until Oct. 31. The council is scheduled to vote on the final budget in November.

Councilmembers Monday night will receive budget presentations from the Lynnwood Municipal Court and the Lynnwood Police Department.

In other business, the council is expected to discuss vehicle license fee and utility tax relief options for Lynnwood residents. This discussion has been tabled a few times because the council wanted to have the discussion during the city’s budget season.

The council is also set to vote on the city’s proposed 2023-28 utility rates as well as read proclamations for Veterans Day and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Oct. 24 meeting will be in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.