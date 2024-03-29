Council OKs utility undergrounding mandate for Lynnwood regional growth center

A mandate to underground utility lines within the Lynnwood regional growth center was approved 6-1 by the Lynnwood City Council during its March 25 business meeting.

Councilmember Nick Coelho was the sole dissenter. During a briefing on the subject earlier in the month, Coelho had expressed concerns about the development costs associated with undergrounding.

While undergrounding electrical utility lines was mandated within the city center in 2006, the approved motion will expand undergrounding in the Lynnwood regional growth center. Some exceptions may be made in situations where development is already planned — so that developers can combine projects — or in areas where undergrounding is not feasible.

Lynnwood Development and Business Services Department staff who suggested the approval cited safety as the main motivator for the mandate. Staff also mentioned aesthetics and the city’s contractual obligations with South County Fire relating to accessibility. Coelho asked staff if they had calculated the potential costs for smaller developers — particularly those who could be interested in establishing much-needed housing in Lynnwood. At the time, Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren responded that the answer was complicated.

While the process of undergrounding is generally more expensive than providing elevated power lines, undergrounding utilities would maximize the amount of land that could be developed. In situations such as the fire department’s mandate, “piecemealing” the undergrounding would ultimately be more expensive than doing it all at once, Almgren said.

Further, developers could mitigate some costs with a credit on certain development-related fees.

The only other item brought forth for a vote during the Monday meeting was a request from owners of the Alderwood Towne Center to implement new signage and revise certain regulations for its tenant vendors. The item was unanimously approved, with some minor language changes prompted by Councilmember Patrick Decker.

During public comment, resident Patrick Peterson spoke about the long-term effects of poor air quality related to the city’s wastewater treatment plant and asked the council if they could address the problem. In 2023, Lynnwood was fined $550,259 by the Environmental Protection Agency for violations of the Clean Air Act.

The system causing the problem is Lynnwood’s sludge incinerator at the treatment plant, which is releasing particulate matter, hydrogen chloride and carbon monoxide into the environment. Prior to receiving the fine, Lynnwood public works staff had suggested a cleaner system to replace the current plant. In addition to the EPA fine, Lynnwood will need a large amount of capital for the new system, though a cost has not yet been determined.

In other business, the council received an update from Lynnwood’s congressional lobbyist. Summit Strategies’ Mark Dedrick spoke about what he does as a lobbyist for the city and legislative updates pertaining to Lynnwood.

When detailing Lynnwood’s recent successes, Dedrick spoke about funding for projects such as the Poplar Way Bridge ($25 million), Scriber Creek Trail ($2 million) and the 44th Avenue Underpass ($1.7 million). He said that U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen’s position as a ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee was instrumental in securing those earmarked funds.

Dedrick described the current Congress as “one of the least productive in history” and said that the upcoming election has thin margins, so control between political parties can go either way.

Council President George Hurst asked Dedrick if the city had previously been receiving quarterly updates on lobbying activities. Dedrick was unsure but said he could make that happen. Coelho asked how much of the funding successes could be attributed to Dedrick’s work. Dedrick said that the accomplishments were a group effort and that all parties involved played a part to learn about, apply for and secure the funds. He added that his “part” was largely putting the pieces together to make the process occur.

Mayor Christine Frizzell and City Administrator Julie Moore praised Dedrick for his useful relationships and persistence in drawing attention to Lynnwood’s requests.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis