Council pauses councilmember vacancy recruitment process, celebrates Juneteenth

Plans to narrow the Lynnwood City Council’s list of 24 applicants for a council vacancy fell through at the council’s June 10 meeting. Councilmembers felt they did not have enough information to move forward.

In May 2024, Councilmember Shirley Sutton resigned from her seat. Staff began putting out notices and gathered a pool of 24 candidates. Original plans for the Monday meeting called for a ranked-choice voting session in which councilmembers would vote for their favorite candidates. From that list, the council would have a total of eight finalists to more thoroughly interview and evaluate.

Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby said that the one question she was able to ask wouldn’t provide enough information and that her decision-making process would be compromised since she was more familiar with some candidates than others. Altamirano-Crosby requested that the council receive résumés before their vote and subsequent interview of the finalists. Other councilmembers agreed and decided that council leadership would sort out the next steps in the recruitment process.

In other business, the council finalized edits on the confirmation process used to appoint city department directors and heads. Revisions to the process began when councilmembers said they didn’t have enough input into the decision-making process. Major criticisms included a lack of transparency and information. One portion of the edits pertained to the existence and consideration of a succession plan.

Succession plans were a point of contention as councilmembers previously did not receive a document that retiring Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Lynn Sordel left with the administration – which included his recommendation for a staff member to fill the director position. Proponents for the consideration of succession plans said that the plan was valuable insight from an individual experienced with managing that portion of the city. Opponents of using a succession plan in decision-making said that such a plan did not promote equity and unfairly skewed considerations in favor of the one recommended.

In response, staff added the following language stipulating that succession plans from a retiring department head would be distributed to the mayor and council:

A retiring department director or police chief may propose a non-binding succession plan. The proposed succession plan must be distributed to the Mayor and all Council members.

Councilmember Nick Coelho motioned to remove this portion from the revised code, saying that the term “succession plan” had not been defined, that the council had not reached a consensus on the consideration of succession plans and that refining an ordinance should not introduce muddy language.

In a 3-3 vote, Coelho’s motion was supported by himself and Councilmembers Josh Binda and David Parshall. Councilmember Patrick Decker, Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby and Council President George Hurst voted against the removal.

City Attorney Lisa Marshall said that Mayor Christine Frizzell could break the tie on this amendment but could not break a tie on passing the ordinance itself as there were portions that dictated her behavior. Frizzell broke the tie and voted in favor of removing the succession plan addendum. The council then unanimously voted to approve the ordinance revising the city council confirmation process.

Other changes to the process include:

Implementation of a six-month time limit for interim appointments, unless otherwise extended by the council.

A minor edit to the background check portion of the code that ensures that the council will be privately briefed on whether a candidate passed prior to the confirmation vote.

Some minor language updates

Other business items at the meeting included:

– A unanimous vote to confirm Chelsea Wright for a position on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

– A proclamation acknowledging Juneteenth.

– A proclamation acknowledging the appointment of Cheri Stadler Ryan as the official City Historian.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis