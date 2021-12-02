Council President George Hurst awarded Certificate of Municipal Leadership

Lynnwood City Council President George Hurst was recently awarded a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas:

Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements

Public sector resource management

Community planning and development

Effective local leadership

“Being a city leader in Washington is a complex job,” said AWC Interim CEO Alicia Seegers Martinelli. “Through our CML program, we are helping mayors and councilmembers better understand and address the challenges of effective and equitable leadership, including understanding the legal landscape, budget and resource management, planning and development, and more.”

Hurst completed more than 30 hours of training credits to earn this distinction. Elected to the council in 2015, he has served as a liaison to various boards and commissions. This year, in addition to being city council president, Hurst sits on the Council Finance Committee as well as serving as the liaison to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and to the Snohomish County 911 Board.

“This Municipal Leadership Award is an example of Council President Hurst’s commitment to the people of Lynnwood,” said Mayor Nicola Smith. “We sincerely appreciate George’s dedication to continuous learning and skills building in order to provide excellent service to the City of Lynnwood.”

Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s cities and towns before the state Legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies.