Council reviews plans for pre-apprenticeship program, discuss future use for COVID relief funds

The Lynnwood City Council this week learned more about a new pre-apprenticeship program designed to close equity gaps in local construction, which could mean more jobs for women and people of color who live in Lynnwood.

At its Sept. 20 work session, the council was briefed on the program, which will serve as a precursor to a four-year apprenticeship for those seeking a career in construction. The program includes a partnership between the city, Sound Transit, Edmonds College and several other organizations. During the 10-week program, students will learn about their trade, safety and gain on-the-job training, said Senior Manager of Strategic Planning Corbitt Loch.

“The program is designed to help people start and finish their apprenticeship,” he said.

Last year, Mayor Nicola Smith, who serves on the Sound Transit Board of Directors, said she learned about a shortage of skilled labor workers needed to complete the Lynnwood Link light rail project. At the same time, two local companies reported they were not meeting their diversity and equity goals, and Smith said she saw an opportunity to create a pathway to employment for Lynnwood residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She then contacted Edmonds College President Amit Singh, who was more than willing to help, she said.

“We should be able to recruit people from Lynnwood who have lost their jobs and are not working because of COVID,” she said. “We have lots of diversity in this city and we have a local college that is agile and ready to serve the community in the needs for training and education.”

Loch said the city is also in talks with labor unions to create a pipeline for those who complete the pre-apprenticeship courses will Lead to a four-year program and, eventually, a job.

“This is a chance for the participants to go from a low-wage or no-wage situation in their life to a career that pays good wages and paid benefits,” he said.

In addition to job training, students will be able to take life-skills courses like budgeting and English-language courses, if needed. Recruits will also be connected with other services like free day care, food and transportation.

The program will be free to students. Tuition and other costs such as required tools, clothing and other materials will be funded by a $150,000 start-up donation from Sound Transit. The city also initiated receiving contributions from Edmonds College, the City of Edmonds and other grants/donations. In addition, city staff plan to ask the council to allocate some of Lynnwood’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the program.

“Our community will directly benefit from this, labor unions get the staff they need, and tomorrow’s workforce is going to be better off for this (program),” Loch said.

Staff are still looking for a permanent location to house the program. For not it will be housed at Edmonds College’s Washington Aerospace Training and Resource Center (WATR) at Paine Field.

Program registration is open and up to 25 spaces will be available each quarter. Applicants are required to be at least 18 years old.

Applications can be found at Edmonds.edu/stapprenticeship or by contacting Shelia Dersham at shelia.dersham@edmonds.edu or 425-267-5777.

Also during the Sept. 20 meeting, the council received an update on the South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan – an effort by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department to address social inequity in South Lynnwood, including income and language barriers.

South Lynnwood includes the areas east of Highway 99 from 196th Street Southwest to 212th Street Southwest, reaching the city limits near both Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace. The neighborhood extends east to 44th Avenue West near Lynnwood’s City Center district.

The South Lynnwood concept is part of the city’s Park, Arts, Recreation and Conservation (PARC) Plan adopted in 2016. Through that plan, city staff created equity composite maps that identified areas in the city by income, race, household language and poverty to locate areas in need.

During the briefing, Lynnwood project manager Ashley Winchell provided an update on the results of recent community engagement efforts. Staff have been asking people who live, work and spend time in South Lynnwood what they want in the area. The feedback will be included in the final plan, which will be available for public view in early October.

However, Winchell explained that the data was skewed as most of the respondents were white residents older than 55 years old and that people of color and those between 18-24 years old were underrepresented. As a result, staff focused on some areas were marked as a “high priority” for underserved residents.

“It may show that something is moderately important to the overall group, but then there were some results where it was very important to some groups more than others, and we wanted to make sure that that was seen in the survey and brought up to everyone’s attention,” he said.

Another finding from the survey showed that many residents would like housing options that led to home ownership. Respondents also said they would be in favor of more housing types, like townhomes and duplexes.

Winchell said staff are considering ways to make it easier to walk to the Lynnwood Transit Center, which is located to the east.

In other business, the council continued its ongoing discussion on how to spend its federal COVID-19 relief funds. Lynnwood was allocated $10.9 million in ARPA funds to be paid over the two years. An initial request from staff identified the city’s “immediate” needs and the council authorized spending $882,000 to fill city staff vacancies, fund technology upgrades to stream public meetings online and purchase police-worn body cameras.

Now, staff want to spend more time talking over how the rest of the funds should be spent, said Department of Development and Business Services Director David Kleitsch.

“We need to understand what are the true needs of the community and not just anecdotal; something that is meaningful and sustainable,” he said.

Kleitsch presented the council with a matrix tool that will be used to help prioritize funding requests. Some councilmembers also proposed holding a public hearing, inviting community members to offer feedback on how the funds should be spent.

“We know that sometimes people think we don’t reach out enough…but maybe in this situation it would be great to have a public hearing to get more input from the community,” said Council President George Hurst.

During the discussion, Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby repeated a proposal she made earlier to use federal money to create scholarships for children from underserved communities to take Lynnwood Recreation Center classes. Altamirano-Crosby said the funds could provide access to swim lessons and art classes for kids who would otherwise not be able to attend them.

“Usually, the BIPOC community does not have enough money to enroll kids in different classes,” she said. “So, this is an opportunity (for that).”

Council Vice President Jim Smith proposed using the funds to cover the cost of unpaid utility bills. According to city staff, Lynnwood residents delinquent 120 days or more on their utility payments have amassed $928,000 in debt. With the other accounts, Smith estimated that there was “well over” a million dollars’ worth of unpaid utility bills and asked staff to explore ways the funds could be used to pay the delinquent accounts.

Prior to Smith’s request, Councilmember Ruth Ross asked if funds could be used to reimburse the city for forgiving unpaid utility charges. In response, Finance Director Michelle Meyer said the city was not authorized to do so but added that there may be a way to still help those with delinquent accounts.

“It would have to be paid to the person somehow and then back to us,” she said.

–by Cody Sexton