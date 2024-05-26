Council scheduled May 28 to review changes related to traffic cameras

In recognition of Memorial Day, the Lynnwood City Council will be holding its business meeting on Tuesday, May 28. The council is scheduled to review ordinance changes related to automated traffic cameras, designed to align Lynnwood with state law. The law states that recipients of public benefit are eligible for a 50% fine decrease for the first two tickets they receive for automatic traffic safety cameras violations.

Additionally, the council is scheduled to vote on whether it will accept a reimbursement agreement from Sound Transit as planning commences on the Everett Link Extension.

Also scheduled for Monday’s meeting are:

A proclamation acknowledging Pride Month.

Votes on appointing Keton Handy to Lynnwood’s Board of Ethics and Frank Percival to Lynnwood’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

A conversation on updates to the policy for filling council vacancies.