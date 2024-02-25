Council scheduled to vote Feb. 26 on Garden Senior Village Development, land acquisition

At its business meeting Feb. 26, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote on whether it will permit the Northwest Housing Preservation Group to add 36 additional affordable housing units to its pre-existing housing complex. On Feb. 15, a public hearing on the proposed additions generated concerns from Garden Senior Village residents, who were worried about insufficient parking and the disruption/displacement the construction would bring.

The council is also scheduled to vote on allowing the mayor to enter into a purchase agreement for a 4.48-acre parcel of land to be used for conservation purposes. The purchase would be largely covered by grants, costing the city less than an estimated $50,000.

Other items on the agenda include:

A review and possible vote on American Rescue Plan allocations

Clarifying a request for financial audit by councilmembers

A vote on raising the salary for the assistant court administrator position

The Feb. 26 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete meeting agenda here.