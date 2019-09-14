Council Sept. 16 set to adopt ordinances amending business licensing, city’s fee schedule

The Lynnwood City Council is expected to adopt two ordinances regarding the city’s fee schedules during its Monday, Sept. 16 meeting.

The council is set to approve an ordinance amending the city’s municipal code relating to businesses and business licensing. According to the meeting agenda, the amendments remove regulations that are outdated, redundant or that no longer provide effective and efficient regulations for businesses and the licensing of businesses.

The council is also scheduled to adopt a second ordinance amending the municipal code regarding the city’s fee schedule. The fee schedule is revised periodically to address changing conditions, including increased service and technology costs.

In other business, the council will review a proposed ordinance that removes the Lynnwood Fire Station No. 1 from required notice posting locations and replaces it with the Lynnwood Development and Business Services office.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.