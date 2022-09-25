Council Sept. 26 set to discuss claims against Councilmember Jim Smith

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 26, business meeting is set to discuss the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year.

The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one claim of racial discrimination and one claim of sexual discrimination. The city council released a formal statement regarding the findings of the investigation, but will discuss the matter in person for the first time Monday night.

In other business, a public hearing will be held regarding the city’s 2023-24 budget and a presentation is scheduled on the city’s IT department.

An executive session closed to the public will also be held regarding city labor negotiations, with the council scheduled to take action afterward.

The meeting will be in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood, and it may also be accessed remotely. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda here.