Council set Jan. 22 to vote on budget calendar, cancellation of housing development

During a business meeting Jan. 22, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote on items it discussed during its work sessions Jan. 16 and 17, including the termination of a canceled housing project, finance policy updates and adopting the budget calendar for 2025-2026.

A housing and retail space project planned by the Cosmos Development Group encountered several obstacles and financial barriers, and Cosmos has proposed a smaller project to replace it. The group signed a development agreement with the City of Lynnwood in 2019, so the council was asked to terminate this initial agreement so that new permits may be issued.

Finance department staff have proposed changes to the city’s financial policy and procurement process. Changes to the financial include language improvements and a different method of evaluating priorities.

The council is also scheduled to vote on appointments to the Lynnwood Human Services Commission and Parks and Recreation Board. Finally, the council will read proclamations acknowledging the Lunar New Year and Korean-American Day.