Council set July 11 to approve Lynnwood’s Strategic Plan

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, July 11, meeting is set to vote on the repeal of the Lynnwood Municipal Code fire department chapter as well as the adoption of the city’s 2022-26 Strategic Plan.

The new strategic plan lists six priorities the city plans to focus on in the next five years. The plan can be adapted at any point within those five years if needed.

In addition, the council is scheduled to vote on a construction award for the Veteran’s Park enhancement project and a supplement to the already-approved consultant contract for Lynnwood’s engineering design manual.

The council will also be recognizing the retirement of Lynnwood Assistant City Administrator Art Ceniza as well as the work of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department.

The meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers at 6 p.m. City Council Meetings are available to watch via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, callers dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.