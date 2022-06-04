Council set June 6 to consider more ARPA fund spending, review community equity survey results

The Lynnwood City Council at its June 6 business meeting is scheduled to consider new spending options for the city’s allotted $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

The council has heard a number of ideas within the past few months and has already allocated some of its funds but has not decided how to spend the rest. On Monday, the council will discuss allocating funds to rental assistance and rapid rehousing projects. Rapid rehousing provides services without preconditions in an attempt to help people obtain housing quickly, increase self- sufficiency and stay housed.

Councilmembers have until December 31, 2024, to decide how the funds will be allocated.

In other business, the council will receive a presentation on long range planning for the Community Transit 2024 Network. This presentation will give councilmembers information about the planning for future transit services to Lynnwood and how those plans will align with regional transportation.

In addition, the council on Monday is set to view the results from a community equity survey. Earlier this year, the City of Lynnwood commissioned a survey of the community to better understand Lynnwood community members’ experiences regarding belonging, safety, civic engagement and interactions with government.

The June 6 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

— By Lauren Reichenbach