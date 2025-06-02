Council set to hold briefings June 2 on unified development code, City Center subarea plan

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, June 2 work session is scheduled to hold briefings on the city’s unified development code and the City Center and Alderwood subarea plans.

The council is also set to meet in executive session, closed to the public, to evaluate the qualifications of applicants for public employment.

The full meeting agenda can be found on the city’s website.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 27 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be live streamed on the city’s website and Zoom.