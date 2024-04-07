Council set to vote April 8 on revised land acknowledgement, tax exemption

Items scheduled for discussion and possible action at the Lynnwood City Council’s Monday, April 8 business meeting include:

– Accepting edits made to Lynnwood’s land acknowledgement, as presented in a March 20 work session. The revisions were designed to more accurately reflect Indigenous peoples’ history in Lynnwood and include more community input.

– Approving a request for a tax exemption for incoming housing development ENSO, at 198th Street Southwest and 40th Avenue West. The council approved a similar request in March 2024, when it agreed to use the MFTE program in a 12-year agreement with Koz. Unlike Koz, ENSO is seeking to use an eight-year variation of the program that does not require them to include affordable housing units. A lack of affordable housing prompted discussion at an April 1 work session.

– Proclamations acknowledging Arbor Day and National Volunteer Week.

– An executive session, closed to the public, the purpose of which was not specified in the meeting’s agenda.

The April 1 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.