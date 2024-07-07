Council set to vote July 8 on ARPA allocations, ethics board role

Among the items on the agenda for the Lynnwood City Council’s Monday, July 8 business meeting: A public hearing pertaining to suggested edits of the Lynnwood Municipal Code’s policy on recreational activities in commercial zones.

Lynnwood’s Development and Business Services Department will explain proposed edits that include defining what a “health club” is under local law and zoning modifications. Edits were prompted by an April 2024 request from a party interested in converting Lynnwood’s former Bed, Bath and Beyond building into indoor pickleball courts.

The council is also scheduled to:

Vote on whether the council will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for requests from the Lynnwood Police Department for new equipment and from the finance department to extend the term of its ARPA accountant.

Decide whether to change the procedure for handling ethics complaints, directing them to city ethics board members rather than the board’s attorney.

Receive an informational briefing on the state of transportation in the city to include various ongoing projects and their funding.

The July 8 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.