Council set to vote June 26 on Everett Link agreement, deputy city clerk hiring

At its business meeting June 26, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote at its Monday, June 26 business meeting on a partnership agreement on the Everett Link Extension and a proposal to hire a deputy city clerk. The council is also set to hold a public hearing on the six-year update for Lynnwood’s 2024-2029 Capital Facilities Plan and Transportation Improvement Program.

The partnering agreement was detailed in last week’s work session, where representatives from Lynnwood’s Development and Business Services department explained the nature of the agreement. The agreement, signed by the City of Everett in May, is designed to improve communication among cities and transit agencies during the construction of Sound Transit’s Everett Link Extension Project. s.

The council will also vote on a proposal related to a Housing Authority of Snohomish County rezone that was subject to some debate at the public hearing portion of the June 12 business meeting. The vote will not approve or finalize the rezone itself, but move it forward to another discussion.

Finally, the council is scheduled to read a proclamation acknowledging Independence Day.

The June 26 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.