Council set to vote Monday on partnership with Communities of Color Coalition, receive light rail update

The Lynnwood City Council will hold a special business meeting before its July 6 work session to vote on a proposed agreement between city and the Communities of Color Coalition regarding federal CARES Act funds. The meeting also marks the beginning of the council’s newly-implemented 6 p.m. start time.

To provide aid to residents financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the city decided to use $200,000 of its CARES Act funds to offer grants to community members in need. Funds would be used to help residents cover expenses like rent or mortgage payments. The council recently proposed partnering with a local non-profit organization to assist the city in distributing the funds and selected the Communities of Color Coalition.

The council was scheduled to vote on the matter at its June 29 work session, but the vote was postponed to ensure there was no conflict of interest involving a member of the council. Following the vote, the council will adjourn into its scheduled work session.

During the work session, the council will receive a briefing from Sound Transit regarding the Lynnwood Link light rail project and how COVID-19 has impacted development. The presentation will include updates on the project timeline, construction, the station and parking garage, and community outreach efforts.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and the meeting will be streamed at 6 p.m. live online.

