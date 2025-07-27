Council to address budget woes at July 28 meeting

The Lynnwood City Council Monday is scheduled to vote on proposed changes to council rules and procedures and discuss ways to reduce city expenses now that the city is facing a $9.4 million budget deficit.

Budget review: According to city documents, expenses exceeded revenues by $5.2 million through second quarter 2025 and the general fund balance for 2025 is $4.2 million less than what was forecast during the budgeting process in late 2024.

The $5.2 million second-quarter deficit was caused in part by revenue shortfalls from sales tax, development and construction permits, and red-light camera and other photo-enforced tickets in Lynnwood.

Overall, the mayor is working with city staff to find ways to cut spending by 13% to close the gap. Further, city staff are developing an updated general fund forecast to reflect “zero growth” for 2024 revenue sources and to reflect departmental budget reductions to date, city documents say.

Amendments to council rules: The council Monday is also scheduled to review and vote on changes to council rules proposed by the council’s “Rules Task Group.” Councilmembers Josh Binda, Patrick Decker and Nick Coelho sat on the task force.

The proposed rules increase the number of meetings councilmembers can attend remotely from three to 10, along with other proposed procedural changes.

Other business: The council is scheduled to hold two executive sessions. These meetings, per state law, are closed to the public.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed here.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 28 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be live streamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.