Council to consider 0.1% sales tax increase — making Lynnwood’s highest statewide 

The Lynnwood City Council at its Dec. 1 meeting will discuss a potential 0.1% public safety sales tax, a 2.7% cost of living pay increase for City staff and review the City’s code on dangerous animals.

Public safety tax: The Council is set to discuss a 0.1% local sales and use tax dedicated to public safety enhancement. Per state law, House Bill 2015, city councils can implement a public safety tax without voter approval. If approved, Lynnwood’s current sales tax rate would increase to 10.7%– making it the highest in the state.

The council has discussed the proposed tax to help address the City’s $4.8 general fund deficit projected for 2026. While this tax wouldn’t put money into the general fund, it could supplement the Lynnwood’s criminal justice fund, potentially removing some of those costs from the general fund, City Finance Director Michelle Meyer said at a previous City Council meeting.

Cost of living adjustments: The Council will also consider a 2.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 for City staff not represented by a labor union. This will cost the city an estimated $329,000.

Animal code updates: The Council will also discuss potential updates to its code on dangerous animals. The changes, presented by the Lynnwood Police Department, focus on refining definitions for dangerous animals.

Proposed edits include:

Clarifying the definition of a “dangerous animal” to include cases where an animal kills a domestic animal without provocation.

Expanding the definition of “severe injury” to potentially include puncture wounds or lacerations requiring sutures, heavy bleeding, or cosmetic surgery.

Adding specific restraint requirements for owners of potentially dangerous dogs, such as confining the dog within a fenced yard with a top at least six feet high, or a full enclosure.

Finally, the Council will discuss internal policy issues, including strengthening Council outreach strategies and clarifying Council Liaison responsibilities.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 1 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.