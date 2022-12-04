Council to continue budget discussions Dec. 5

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Dec. 5, work session is scheduled to continue discussing the city’s 2023 salary schedule as well as the 2023-24 biennial budget.

Councilmembers were introduced to the salary schedule at their Nov. 21 meeting and were asked to vote at the Nov. 28 meeting, but felt they needed more time to discuss the matter before reaching a decision.

The council also received numerous presentations from city staff during the month of October regarding the city’s proposed 2023-24 budget. Some councilmembers said that because multiple questions have remained unanswered, they don’t feel they sufficient information to vote on the budget. As a result, the council will continue its discussion Monday night.

In addition, the council is set to receive a presentation from Council President George Hurst regarding his conversations with the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO). At the council’s Sept. 26 meeting, Hurst proposed a task force be created to address the council’s concerns with water issues at HASCO’s apartment complex in Lynnwood.

The council is also set to receive a presentation to suggest transitioning from the Washington State Utility and Transportation Commission Solid Waste Hauler Tariffs. The City of Lynnwood does not currently manage its own contract to provide garbage, yard waste and recycling services but now has the option to contract directly with haulers rather than going through a third party, which may offer benefits to the community.

The Dec. 5 meeting will be in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.