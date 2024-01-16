Council to discuss 2024 legislative priorities, interview board candidates at Jan. 16 and 17 meetings

The Lynnwood City Council has scheduled two work sessions for 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 16 and 17. The Tuesday meeting replaces the normal Monday work session, which was rescheduled due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Tuesday, Alex Milvae and Doris Wang, candidates for the Lynnwood Human Services Commission and the Parks and Recreation Board respectively, are scheduled to meet the council. Also slated for discussion are:

Canceling a land use agreement in the Alderwood development area.

A review of the 2025-2026 budget calendar, as presented by Finance Director Michelle Meyer.

Potential updates to Lynnwood’s financial policies and procurement procedure, also by Meyer.

On Wednesday, the council is scheduled to discuss:

State legislative priorities for 2024.

The use of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Policies relating to the confirmation process used for appointed officials and employees.

Vacancies on various boards and commissions.