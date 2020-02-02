Council to discuss proposed housing development, Community Jusice Center, city hall reader board at Feb. 3 work session

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to receive a briefing at its Feb. 3 work session regarding a draft agreement for a multifamily housing development in Lynnwood’s City Center district.

Kinect @ Lynnwood is a proposed 239-unit multifamily development located at 4100 Alderwood Boulevard. According to the draft ordinance regarding the agreement, the development would use Multi-Unit Housing Property Tax Exemptions (MFTE) and the City Center Transportation Impact Fee Exemption to provide low- and moderate-income housing.

A public hearing regarding the draft ordinance is scheduled for the council’s Feb. 10 business meeting.

In other business, the council will receive an update from the Lynnwood Police Department on the future Community Justice Center. Plans for the project include expanding the police department to include more office space, and also expanding the Lynnwood Jail and the municipal courts. The center would be a partnership between the police department and the Community Health Center of Snohomish County.

Also during the meeting, the council will discuss a proposed changeable reader board for Lynnwood City Hall. In the past, the council has discussed installing a reader board in front of city hall on 44th Avenue West.

In addition, the council will receive its third quarter financial report for 2019 from city staff and interview two candidate for the city’s Ethics Board.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can find a PDF of the complete agenda for the meeting on the city’s website.