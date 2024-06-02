Council to discuss transportation planning June 3

At its work session June 3, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to interview Chelsea Wright for a position on the Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and hear a briefing about plans for the transportation element of the 2024 Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan.

Development and business services staff are scheduled to update the council on the transportation element of the 2024 Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan, a document intended to guide the city’s growth.

Also related to transportation, public works staff are set to speak about transportation in Lynnwood and associated issues such as pavement management, sidewalk repairs and creation, plans for the future Poplar Bridge and more.

Other items scheduled for discussion include:

The process used to select eight applicants for a vacancy on the city council.

An overview on Lynnwood’s portion of opioid settlement funds and potential uses.

The May 20 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.