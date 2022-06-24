Council to hold all-day joint council and administration summit Saturday, June 25

The Lynnwood City Council will host a joint council and administration summit on Saturday, June 25, with the goal of fostering better understanding among the participants.

Typically, the council and department directors meet annually. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a joint summit has not been held since 2019.

At the May 3 council meeting, Councilmember Shannon Sessions said a joint summit is a great opportunity to get city leaders on the same page going forward.

“I would expect and want the directors to have a lot of say in what they do and tell us,” she said. “I’m not interested in talking over them. I want them to give us information about whatever topic it is we want to focus on and study. I’m not interested in just bouncing our opinions [around].”

The June 25 meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end around 3 p.m.

Like regular council meetings, the summit will be livestreamed and the recording will be available on the council’s website. Community members are welcome to attend in person at Lynnwood City Hall, located at 19100 44th Ave. W.