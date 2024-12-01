Council to hold public hearing Dec. 2 on amendments to 2023-24 budget

The Lynnwood City Council will hold a public hearing Monday. Dec. 2 on proposed amendments to the currect 2023-24 budget.

According to the council agenda, additional amendments are needed before the end of 2024, and a public hearing is required as part of that process. You can review the amendments here.

The council will also hold a work session regarding the following agenda items:

– Representatives from the Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO) will hold an exit conference to review the city’s 2023 financial and federal audits.

– Lynnwood’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Arts Department will request approval to create a capital improvement fee for golf courses. The fee will charge an additional $2 to $4 per round, and all the fees will be reinvested into the golf courses.

– Police Chief Cole Langdon, Recovery Innovations Chief Operating Officer Joy Brunson-Nsubuga, State Rep. Lauren Davis and North Sound Behavioral Health Executive Director JanRose Ottaway Martin will discuss about the new Crisis Care Center (CCC). The building construction is complete but has not yet opened for patient care.

– A review of 2025 state legislative priorities including housing and homelessness as well as several construction projects, such as Poplar Way Bridge and wastewater treatment plant upgrade.

The Dec. 2 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on the city webpage and review the agenda here.