Council to interviews parks director candidates March 18, hear update from Acadia clinic March 20

The Lynnwood City Council will hold work sessions March 18 and 20, although only one will be available for public viewing.

The only item scheduled for the Monday, March 18 meeting is a series of closed interviews to fill the city’s recently vacated parks, recreation and cultural arts director position. The interviews are being held in an executive session and will not be available for viewing. Of note, Monday’s agenda also contains annual reports from various city boards and commissions, though these will not be discussed.

The 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 meeting is scheduled to include a joint presentation from Acadia Healthcare’s Lynnwood Comprehensive Treatment Center and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, and an update to Lynnwood’s land acknowledgement.

In January 2023, a proposal for the treatment center brought protesters to city hall. The clinic, which provides treatment for opioid addiction using methadone, was to be located about 500 feet from the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. That drew criticism from area residents who criticized Acadia’s lack of transparency and outreach as well as those who felt that the treatment center would be a safety issue for the club’s children.

Attempts to prevent or delay the clinic from opening failed. In response to safety concerns, Acadia hired two security guards to patrol the area during working hours and purchased a security system for the Alderwood club. Management from the club and the Lynnwood clinic are scheduled to update the council on the situation, now that over a year has passed.

Other items on the council agenda include:

– A discussion on the pros and cons of joining the National League of Cities and as well as whether councilmembers desire a lobbyist in Olympia.

– Discussion about hiring an external auditor.

– An executive session about labor contracts.