Council to learn about proposed port boundary enlargement June 17

At its meeting June 17, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to receive a presentation on the Port of Everett’s boundary enlargement ballot measure from CEO Lisa Lefeber. The measure will be voted on during the August 2024 primary and will consider enlarging the Port District to include most of Snohomish County.

Additionally, the council is scheduled to:

Interview Heather Alder for a position on the Human Services Commission.

Hear about the next steps for the council vacancy recruitment process that was delayed at the previous business meeting.

Discuss a lack of councilmember attendance when serving as liaisons to Lynnwood’s various boards and commissions.

The June 17 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.