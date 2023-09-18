Council to meet DEI commission applicants Sept. 20

In its second work session of the week, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled hear an update from the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, meet two applicants for positions on Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and hear a presentation from Human Resources Director Annie Vandenkooy.

The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County’s President, Garry Clark, has prepared an annual presentation to showcase the alliance’s accomplishments and focuses for 2023.

Heena Ahmed and Sodaba Tarshi are scheduled to meet and interview with the council for Positions 1 and 7 on Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commission. The two, if approved by the council at an upcoming business meeting, would serve three-year terms on the commission.

The Wednesday, Sept. 20 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.