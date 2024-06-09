Council to narrow list of councilmember applications June 10

At its June 10 meeting, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to narrow down the pool of candidates seeking a position on the council and vote on the appointment of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission applicant Chelsea Wright.

Councilmember Shirley Sutton resigned her council position in May 2024, and 24 residents have applied to fill the Position 1 vacancy. On Monday, individual councilmembers will submit a ranked choice ballot. Based on those rankings, eight candidates will be interviewed by the city council on June 17 and 20. A final council vote will be June 20.

Here is the current list of candidates:

Victoria Bell

Terrance Chiu

Ki Seung Cho

Kevin Coleman

Simreet Dhaliwal

Derica Escamilla

Rosamaria Graziani

Keton Handy

Justin Harrer

Ted Hikel

Lu Jiang

Caroline Judd-Herzfeldt

Bob Larson

Naz Lashgari

Robert Leutwyler

Carol McMahon

Rick Michels

Raymond Mooney

Cory Palmer

Gray Petersen

Rebekah Scharf

Lisa Soros

Jeff Tingley

Lisa Utter

Other items scheduled for the meeting include:

A vote on revisions to the city council’s confirmation process.

A proclamation acknowledging the appointment of Cheri Stadler Ryan as Lynnwood’s City Historian.

A proclamation acknowledging Juneteenth.

The June 10 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.